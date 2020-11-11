Govt desires EIA to be in sync with MMDR Act

SHILLONG [Nov 10]: Minister in charge of Forests and Environment James Sangma said that the state government has submitted views on the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) where the special needs of the state have been underlined.

Replying to a supplementary query raised by Congress MLA Mayralborn Syiem on the stand of the government on the EIA, Sangma said the draft EIA notification 2020 provides for a period of 40 days only for public consultation on any project requiring land acquisition, against a period of 45 days provided in the earlier notification.

He said that the earlier period of 45 days for public consultation may need to be restored. Similarly, the notice period of 30 days provided to the public in EIA notification, 2006 could also be restored in the EIA Notification, 2020. Therefore, the proposed validity of environmental clearance for mining projects up to a maximum of 50 years or up to a period of validity of mining lease should be in sync with the MMDR Act, 1957, legislated by the State.

He said that exemption of EIA/EMP for minor mineral projects up to 5 hectares may be restored in EIA notification, 2020.

Also in the views, the State Government has asked the Central Government to consider excluding the application of General Conditions (GC) for community reserves among the Protected Areas (PAs) since the State is encouraging communities to donate land for community forests. If the General Conditions are applied here it might discourage communities from coming forward to start community forests.

Again, he said that as per Section 8 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation), Act, 1957 the maximum period for which mining lease granted shall not exceed 30 years and which may be renewed for further period not exceeding 20 years.

He informed that a total of 160 environmental clearances have been granted. Replying to supplementary query raised by Syiem, he said that the clearances were issued with effect from 2008-2020.

Asked as to which were the projects for which environmental clearance was given, Sangma said that the projects involved minor minerals, mining of boulders, sand and stones.

When queried if the rights of the public will be upheld while implementing projects, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma stood up and said that there are multiple clearances which include issues of land, mining safety issues, Land Transfer Act and District Councils. He said that environment clearance is one just one of the many clearances required for mining or setting up any project.

“We will be here to protect the interests of the people and the state”, he said.