Teenage pregnancy a huge setback for girls in state

SHILLONG [Nov 10]: The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Committee on Women’s Empowerment has called for brainstorming of political parties, church leaders, civil society and police to chalk out an action plan to deal with the social evil of teenage pregnancy.

The statement came from the Chairperson of the Committee, Ampareen Lyngdoh as instances of under-age couples tying the nuptial knot and getting tangled under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act are on the rise, particularly in rural Meghalaya.

Reports say that there are even cases of the young husband getting arrested on charges of “raping his minor wife” (below 18 years of age) under the POCSO Act after she conceives.

Responding to a query, Ampareen Lyngdoh said that in the last meeting with DGP, the Committee had suggested on the need to have a joint consultation programme between police, members of the civil society, Meghalaya State Women’s Commission, Church leaders, political class and the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights

“Once we have the consultations, we will come out with District and even block level plans of action on this matter,” she added.

Earlier, she said that prior to POCSO, atrocities against women and children were not attended to or addressed by anyone as there was no Act which allowed prosecuting authorities to proceed with prosecution and charge-sheet of the accused.

Terming teenage pregnancy as an act of atrocity against the integrity of minor girls, Lyngdoh urged parents to ensure that children are safely protected from pre-marital sexual relationships as a child under the age of 18 will not be able to comprehend the ramifications of not just social ostracization but would also compromise their individual health and career.

“Stating that some couples may want to continue their relationship and girls may want to continue with their pregnancy but that is a violation of the girls ability to take decisions at such a young age,” she added.

The POCSO Act, 2012 is a comprehensive law to provide for the protection of children from the offences of sexual assault, sexual harassment and pornography, while safeguarding the interests of the child at every stage of the judicial process by incorporating child-friendly mechanisms for reporting, recording of evidence, investigation and speedy trial of offences through designated special courts.