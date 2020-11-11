Ready, says CM

SHILLONG: The ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance coalition is unperturbed in facing the No-confidence motion which has been billed for Wednesday. Although the numbers are well stacked in their favour, they are not taking chances in ensuring that the two Ministers who recently contacted COVID virus, are present in the House.

Speaking to media persons after chairing a meeting of the MDA coordination committee on Tuesday, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “We are absolutely confident and the MDA is ready and united.”

He observed that instead of NC motion, the opposition could have raised the issues through other means.

He informed that some of the quarantined ministers had since tested negative and since they were feeling weak, they could not attend the session.

“But tomorrow being an important day, they have been asked to attend the session inspite of their health,” Sangma said while informing that a whip will be issued to all to attend the session.

Meanwhile, Health Minister AL Hek who recovered from the virus, said, “I visited office today and I will be attending the session tomorrow”.

The Congress party also held closed door meetings on Tuesday to work out the strategy for the no-confidence motion.