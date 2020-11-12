Meghalaya govt urged to get Governor’s assent to MRSSA

SHILLONG: Opposition Congress MLA from Mawlai Constituency, P T Sawkmie on Thursday said that indirectly the Inner Line Permit (ILP) had started in the State in the form of entry points and urged the State Government to pursue with the State Governor Satya Pal Malik to give his assent to the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act (MRSSA).

He said this while referring to the entry and exit point work going on at Umsning in Ri-Bhoi during the short duration discussion moved by Nongpoh MLA, Mayralborn Syiem on Umling entry point.

Participating in the discussion, Sawkmie said that entry and exit point is a long pending demand of the people of the State and they are eagerly waiting for it to start functioning.

Calling on the government of the day to lay more focus at Umling entry point, Sawkmie said that it is one of the most important entry points as a lot of people from all over the North East and the rest of the country will be entering through it.

Recalling that Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma had assured earlier that the entry point at Umling will be set up and inaugurated by next month, Sawkmie hoped that it goes well and happens on time.

He also stressed on the need to focus on the entry points in other parts of the State like Mendipathar in West Garo Hills citing that many migrants from Bangladesh may enter the State.

Questioning the State government as to who will man the entry and exit gates and which department has been given the responsibility to operate it? Sawkmie said that it is important for the State government to fix the responsibility to a particular department.

Stating that indirectly ILP has already started in the State, Sawkmie suggested that the State government should entrust officers at the entry points to immediately decide on the spot as to what is to be done if any illegal infiltration is detected.

Pointing out that the MRSSA had been earlier returned back by the former Governor, Tatagatha Roy, Sawkmie said that the MRSSA is very important to provide an extra insulation from influx and requested the State government to pursue the matter with the present Governor Satya Pal Malik.

“We have to protect our people. Unless we have a strong act it is difficult. We are here for people and you and I should do that for the future generation,” he said adding that it is important to ensure that the protection is strong.

Stressing on the importance of cooperation from all stakeholders for the MRSSA to function effectively, Sawkmie said that residents from state has to co-operate with the Durbars on who comes and stays and inform the headman who will in turn inform the police station so that the act will be strong .He also said that once the entry and exit point at Umling is completed, it will also enable the State authorities to conduct proper checking of COVID-19.