Opposition grills Power minister over electricity tariff

SHILLONG, Nov 11: Power Minister James Sangma came under attack in the Assembly today with the Opposition MLAs targetting him on the non-performance of the MeECL and the Meghalaya State Electricity Regulatory Commission (MSERC) in terms of re-adjusting tariffs etc.

Umroi MLA, George Lyngdoh pointed out how the Umiam Revenue Sub-Division had not billed people and later landed then with arbitrarily heavy bills.

He also asked if the tariff for industrial estate in Byrnihat could be brought down from Rs 6 to Rs 4.5 per unit then why not other consumers were allowed to bargain on the price per unit.

James clarified that this was done to recover huge payments from the industrial areas and also because the lockdown had caused economic losses to the industries sector.

The Power Minister informed the House that Meghalaya will soon have smart metering which will ensure 100% billing efficiency.

“Smart metering will ensure that people get their bills on their mobile phones and the payment system too would be a seamless one which will no longer require physical meter reading,” he replied stating that the Smart Meter project is being funded by the Asian Development Bank. (ADB).

What got the House roaring with laughter was when Saleng Sangma, the Gabegre MLA stood up to raise a supplementary question on electricity bills and said that smart metres was fine for people in the towns and cities but the residents under his constituency have had no electricity connection yet they receive electricity bills. He said he found this outrageous and a gruesome attack on the poor villagers.

To this, James said it is possible that there are villages which are de-electrified and hence the bills are still being sent.

Saleng responded saying that the villages were not electrified at all and there were no visible signs of any electric posts of wiring so how can they be electrified with no (electric) posts and wiring.

Taking note of the MLA’s grouse, James admitted that what was highlighted was serious since people whose houses are not electrified cannot be getting bills. He said the Department would be told to enquire into this anomaly.

Saleng hinted that there might be some malafide intention of getting money without supplying electricity and that it could be the handiwork of corrupt officers.

To this James said, “We cannot make assumptions” and added that he will investigate into the matter as there could be several reasons why this is happening and that appropriate action would be taken in case any malpractice is detected.

There were appeals from across the board for bringing down the power tariff but the Power Minister said that this would result in huge losses for the Corporation.

Others who took part in the debate included Zenith Sangma, Charles Pyngrope, Miani D Shira and Ampareen Lyngdoh.