HC dismisses Wangala plea

TURA , Nov 12: The Meghalaya High Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea filed by one of the senior members of the 100 Drums Wangala Festival, seeking a halt on this year’s celebration in Chibragre near Tura.

Vice chairman of Wangala committee, Purno K Sangma, who is leading one of the factions, has demanded that the festival be retained at the old venue in Asanang.

The festival is taking place on November 13 and 14 and will have only three contingents, including the host team Chibragre, in view of the ongoing pandemic.

According to the working chairman of the 100 Drums Wangala Festival, the Committee has decided to go ahead with the festival in order to continue with the chain of Wangala Festival that has been going on for over four decades now.

While one faction has questioned the wisdom behind the decision to host a festival during pandemic which, in all probability, is bound to witness many a footfall, those in favour of the event point out that this is not the first public programme to take place amid the current situation.