SHILLONG, Nov 12: In a bid to check the road fatalities in East Khasi Hills, the Shillong Traffic Police (STP) has directed pillion riders to develop a helmet-wearing habit.

In a statement on Thursday, the STP has also warned of legal action against the people who do not conform to the order after November 30.

Meanwhile, the STP has assured of conducting awareness drives on the wearing of helmets till November 30.