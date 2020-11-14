Heart is fine, says Kapil Dev days after angioplasty

New Delhi: Weeks after undergoing angioplasty, former India captain Kapil Dev on Friday informed he is all hearty and healthy as his “heart is working good”.

Last month, Kapil suffered a cardiac arrest and subsequently underwent an angioplasty at the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in the national capital.

“Happy Dipawali to everybody and I hope this year brings lots and lots of happiness to everybody. Thanks for your wishes. I am healthy and happy. Heart is working good but I want to wish everybody lots and lots of happiness around the world,” India’s first World Cup-winning captain said in a video posted on his official Twitter handle.

On Thursday, the 61-year-old got back to the golf course after 20 days of the surgery and shared a video playing the sport with his friends at the Delhi Golf Club.

“You cannot express in words what fun it is to be back on the golf course or a cricket ground. It is beautiful to be back at the golf course, having fun and playing with friends. That’s what life is all about,” Kapil said in the video.

Kapil held the world record for most Test wickets (434) for over six years until it was broken by Courtney Walsh of the West Indies. The other big achievement of Kapil was to lead India to World Cup triumph in 1983, when the team was considered minnows in limited-overs cricket. He played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs between 1978 and 1994. A Bollywood movie on the historic 1983 World Cup victory – ’83’ is being made which casts Ranveer Singh as the team captain (Kapil), and features Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil and Adinath Kothare in key roles, along with Deepika Padukone as Kapil’s wife Romi Dev. (IANS)