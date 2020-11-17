Imran’s party wins 8 seats in Gilgit-Baltistan polls

Islamabad, Nov 16: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday won eight of 23 constituencies and was leading in one seat in the legislative assembly polls in Gilgit-Baltistan, prompting Opposition parties to dub the election as “stolen.”

India has slammed Pakistan for its decision to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and said any action to alter the status of the militarily-occupied region has no legal basis. Elections were held on 23 seats of the third legislative assembly on Sunday amidst tight security due to the threat of militancy.

Polling on one seat was postponed after the death of one of the contestants. Unofficial results compiled by the various media outlets showed that PTI won at least 8 seats and was ahead in one, but it was still well short of majority to form the government.

However, it was in a position to form the government as 6-7 independent candidates also won. Geo TV reported that PTI won 8 seats, independent candidates 7, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) 3, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) 2, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JIU-F) and Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) 1 seat each.

The official results were still not known as election authorities may take some time to announce the final outcome. Both the Opposition parties PPP and PML-N have alleged poll rigging by the ruling PTI.

Commenting on the unofficial results, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari alleged that the “election was stolen”. “Our candidates were asked to leave PPP and join PTI,” Bilawal said while addressing a protest rally at Gilgit’s DC Chowk against the alleged “rigging” in the elections.

“The people of this region will not allow you to steal their votes,” he said. PML-N also rejected the election results, saying the party would protest against them.

“The people are being robbed of their rights,” PML-N’s secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal said, adding that independent candidates won against PTI candidates. ”

“The success of the independent candidates means that the people have rejected the PTI,” he added. As many as 330 candidates, including four women contested the election. Out of 1,141 polling stations, 577 have been declared sensitive and 297 highly sensitive. (PTI)