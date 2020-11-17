I feel great, says PM Boris

London, Nov 16: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said that he feels “great” as he remains in self-isolation at 10 Downing Street here after coming in contact with an MP who later tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video message posted on Twitter, 56-year-old Johnson — who had spent three nights in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at St. Thomas’ Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in April — said that he must now “follow the rules” but stressed that he would continue to work from home and continue speaking to the nation by “means of electronic communication”.

The fact that he had been contacted by the National Health Service (NHS) to self-isolate was a sign that the system was working well, he said.

“The good news is that the NHS Test and Trace is working ever more efficiently. The bad news is that they pinged me and I’ve got to self-isolate because somebody I was in contact with a few days ago has developed COVID.

Global COVID-19

cases top 54.3mn

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 54.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1,316,130, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 54,320,021 and 1,316,133, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. (Agencies)