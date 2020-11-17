Two localities in Tura declared containment zones

TURA: Cherangre and Dobasipara, two localities of Tura Town were on Tuesday evening declared a containment zone after multiple Covid-19 positive cases were detected from both areas.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh informed that screening and testing of people by health teams would be conducted from Wednesday morning onwards and urged the people of both localities to cooperative.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner also informed that all positive cases under home quarantine in the town are being provided with Pulse Oxymetre along with training to the attendant to check the oxygen level of the patient regularly especially at night.