Photos, crime citation of corrupt cops to be publicised

New Delhi, Nov 16: The Centre has decided to put up the pictures of the corrupt police officers and personnel on the notice boards of the police stations along with the citation of their crime. Further, the display would not be limited to the police stations only, the authorities will have to publish the action taken details on social media as well.

The decision has been taken as a part of the government’s initiative of “police image and public connect”.

The Union Home Ministry, in a missive to all the DGPs, stated: “Action against corrupt police officials be given due publicity on social media; photographs of corrupt police officials be displayed at police stations along with details on incidents in which they were involved.”

Top source in the government stated this decision is not limited only to the lower rank policemen but corrupt IPS officers as well. (IANS)