Catholic Seminary declared micro containment zone

TURA: The St Peter Seminary at Chitoktak in Tura was on Wednesday also declared a micro containment zone by the West Garo Hills District Administration.

The area lies close to Cherangre locality which has been sealed since Tuesday after multiple cases of Covid-19 were detected from the locality.

According to the containment order issued by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh, the decision has been taken to restrict unregulated entry and exit of people in the area.

Under the order, any kind of gatherings, meetings and functions and the opening of shops and business establishments have been prohibited with a warning that ‘any violation of the order shall entail prosecution under the penal provision of Disaster management Act, 2005 and IPC.