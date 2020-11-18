Demand for appointment of new VC in NEHU at earliest

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Confederation of Academic Welfare (MCAW) has demanded completion of NEHU Vice Chancellor selection process without further delay and a qualified local tribal Professor in line with local cultural ethos be appointed.

In a statement issued here, various civil society groups like Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (COMSO) and other teachers under the banner of MeTTA and students of Kiang Nongbah Government College Students’ Union have expressed concern at the rapid deterioration of academic and educational condition of NEHU.

The MCAW claimed that NEHU has plummeted deep into a bottomless pit of decay, stalemate, insensitivity and all round failure in all fronts.

“Given this, the civil society is compelled to ask for removal of Prof. S.K. Srivastava and his team of irresponsible cronies so that NEHU can rise up again”, the organization said.

The organization stated that Srivastava’s academic, financial and administrative acts need an immediate investigation by competent authorities.

MCAW believes that improvement of NEHU will be the most important step in a chain of transforming the academic arena of Meghalaya for the good of the state and region, the statement mentioned.

The forum has elected Roykupar Synrem, who is also the secretary of COMSO as the convener of the forum and Nickman Ch Marak as co-convener of the said forum.