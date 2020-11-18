SGH police honour comrade killed in GNLA attack on anniversary

TURA: The sacrifice of a policeman who lost his life along with another in a brutal GNLA ambush way back in 2014 was remembered on Wednesday, the anniversary of the attack by South Garo Hills Police, which paid rich tributes at the gravesite of the martyr in honour of his memory.

On this day in 2014, a team of police personnel were proceeding from Baghmara, the district headquarters, to Siju police outpost on NH-62, when GNLA militants waiting in ambush triggered a powerful IED at a place near Siju reserve forest.

The brutal attack ended in the deaths of Armed Branch Constable, Aithom M Sangma and another policeman, Havildar Aldrin Lyngdoh of the 3rd MLP Batallion, while three other police personnel sustained serious injuries.

The horrific attack had shocked the whole region of Garo Hills at the time with many condemning the incident as well as demanding action against the perpetrators.

On Wednesday, officials of the South Garo Hills District police along with family members of the victim visited the gravesite of the fallen comrade and offered rich tributes to honour his extreme sacrifice.