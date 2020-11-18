NABARD sanctions RS 74.31 crore for Meghalaya roads

SHILLONG: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned Rs 74.31 crore to government of Meghalaya for construction of 6 new roads and improvement of 24 existing roads under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF)-Tranche-XXVI.

These roads will strengthen rural connectivity and also the rural infrastructure base of the state, a statement from General Manager A.K. Sarangi mentioned.

The official said that under this sanction, 22 village roads, 6 district roads and 2 major district roads will be covered which are proposed to be completed within three years.

On completion, the roads will benefit 131 villages and will facilitate easy access to nearby health centers, marketing centers and educational institutions by the people.