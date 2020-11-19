Complaint against MeECL for not replying to RTI

TURA: President of the Mindikgre unit of the GSU, Greneth M Sangma has written to the State Chief Information Commissioner in Shillong complaining against the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) for allegedly denying information which was sought for as per the provisions of the RTI Act, 2005, way back in March this year.

Earlier on March 3 this year, Sangma in the RTI had sought complete details with regard to the construction of a particular Boys’ Toilet under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) by the MeECL. Sangma at the time had also sought answers as to why bill payment for the construction was not paid to the contractors on time although the centre had already sanctioned the amount to the department.

The RTI was filed by Sangma after he came to know about the anomaly from the contractors, the reply to which he claimed, has been pending till date.