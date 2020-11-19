North Tura MLA launches first Ayush Herbal Garden near Tura  

TURA: North Tura MLA, Thomas A Sangma on Thursday inaugurated the First ever Ayush Herbal Garden cum Ayush Gram in the whole of Garo Hills during the observation of 5th National Ayurveda Day at Asananggre near Tura.

Emphasizing on the varied biodiversity including medicinal plants and herbs available in the region, Sangma said that the region is blessed in abundance with natural herbs and people should be sensitized to preserve these medicinal plants and herbs in order to promote its use to heal various health related problems in future. Reminding that the forefathers have also been practising local herbal medicines through experience, he said that the traditional system of medicine should also be preserved.

Stating that the Herbal Garden is not just for display, but to tell people that these herbs are useful and can cure people of various ailments, he urged everyone to plant, preserve not only in these herbal gardens, but in their homes also for the use of the future generation. Further, sharing his personal experience, he said that consuming Me’mang Narang (Citrus indica) and other local vegetables daily had helped him to stay fit and healthy and perhaps boosted his immune system. Therefore, he urged the concerned authority to extend similar herbal gardens to schools, colleges, and other districts as well for the benefit of the people of the region.

West Garo Hills, Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh said that the entire Garo Hills is a herbal garden which abounds in plenty with medicinal plants and herbs including rare species of plants. He also suggested that Ayush should do special research with help of the central team to find out preventive measures and also to protect these traditional knowledge and medicine in the interest of the people of the area and beyond. Further, while informing that the State Medicinal Plant Board has special scheme for preserving rare and endangered species of plants for which Rs. 25,000/- as one time grant for School Herbal Garden and Rs. 7,000 per annum for their maintenance is being provided, he urged all schools to avail this opportunity.

The District Nodal Officer, AYUSH, West Garo Hills, Tura Dr. Lakshmi B Sangma highlighted about the importance and role of Ayush system of medicine which comprises of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy and informed that it creates awareness to tap the potential of Ayurveda to contribute towards the National Health Policy and National Health Programme as well as to promote Ayurvedic principles of healing in society.