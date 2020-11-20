Guwahati’s key installations turn blue on World Children’s Day

GUWAHATI: Along with many iconic buildings of India and the world, the Gandhi Mandap in Guwahati was illuminated in blue on World Children’s Day on Friday as part of UNICEF’s #GoBlue campaign, an official release said.

Along with Gandhi Mandap, the rope-way terminal buildings on both south and north bank of Brahmaputra, the Assam Police headquarters, the CID office, and the child friendly police stations also turned blue on Friday on the occasion of World Children’s Day.

A release of the United Nations Children’s Fund said that the campaign, as a symbolic gesture, is aimed at raising awareness on child rights and the impact of Covid-19 on the lives of children.

The Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) also joined the #GoBlue campaign and illuminated the Gandhi Mandap in blue. The Gandhi Mandap, atop the Sarania Hills, is a museum dedicated to the memory of Mahatma Gandhi who had visited Guwahati in 1921.

The UNICEF release said that the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Qutub Minar and India Gate in Delhi and the Gateway of India in Mumbai are some of the other monuments across the country which have been lit up in blue.

IANS