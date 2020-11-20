Eprison technology inaugurated in Tura district jail

TURA: A web technology based application software termed “Eprison” was inaugurated here at the Tura district jail by Inspector General of Police for Prisons M Kharkrang in the presence of police officials and team from the National Informatic Centre on Friday.

Under this system, the inmates’ information shall be made available to all the prisons, police and intelligence and central agencies for various other purposes throughout the state.

“This latest IT set up is aimed at helping administrators of the state prison department and will reduce the burden of the government agencies and duplicity. It shall also reduce the delay in processing the information. This will also automate processes and functions convenient and transparent services to all the stakeholders through ICT,” stated Mr Kharkrang, IGP of Prisons.

The technology has several functional modules integrated, such as the website of all the jails, Prison Inmate Management System, Visitor Management System, Court Information system, Police Information System, Personnel Information System, Roaster Management System, Prosecution Information System and NCRB/SCRB System.