Police ready for ‘anything’

SHILLONG, Nov 19: As the aura of discomposure continues to grow in the wake of pressure groups flexing their muscles on the ILP issue, the Meghalaya Police, unlike last year, is girding its lions to avert any untoward incident.

“The police is ready to take on anything, and we will ensure that the rule of law prevails and the safety and security of the people is ensured,” said East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police (City), Vivek Syiem, on Thursday.

Earlier during the day, the agitating groups had warned that if their demands are not met, the agitations will intensify while the Centre would have to take the onus if there is any breakdown in law and order.

“As district police, it is our duty to ensure that peace prevails and we are always monitoring the situation,” said Syiem.

The city on Thursday was covered under a blanket of security and police personnel were seen manning various points of the city.

Asked about the deployment of police personnel, Syiem said, “There was a gathering and it is a routine thing to ensure nothing untoward happens”.