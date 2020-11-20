Rymbui inaugurates new school building

SHILLONG: Meghalaya’s Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui inaugurated the new school building of Nongtluh Higher Secondary School, Diwon in presence of the Chief Adviser to the Government of Meghalaya, Dr D Lapang, Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem, Principal Secretary Education Department, D P Wahlang, Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner, RM Kurbah and other officials.

The newly inaugurated school building was funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) with an amount of Rs. 2.36 crores under the project Supporting Human Development Capital in Meghalaya.