Book release, award ceremony mark World Fisheries Day

SHILLONG, Nov 21: The Fisheries department on Saturday celebrated World Fisheries Day 2020 at the Directorate of Fisheries, Shillong.

The programme, which was thematised on ‘Social Responsibility in the Fisheries Value Chain’, was conducted in the presence of fish farmers from various districts, Superintendent of Fisheries and other officials of the department.

During the programme, the book Fishes of Rymben-Borhir River, authored by Bashida Massar of St. Anthony’s College, was also released.

During the programme, Best Performing Entrepreneur awards were conferred to Arwin Mawsor from West Khasi Hills and Roster K Sangma from South West Garo Hills.

South West Garo Hills bagged the Best Performing District award during the programme.

A workshop on ‘Strategies and Options for Adaptation of Nest Practices for Sustainable Aquaculture’ was also held.