MoU to benefit entrepreneurs

SHILLONG, Nov 21: The Incubation and Enterprise Support Centre (IESC) under the aegis of IIM Shillong on Saturday signed an MoU with FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO).

According to a statement on Saturday, the MoU was signed with the objectives to provide a nurturing, instructive and supportive environment for entrepreneurs during the critical stages of starting up a new business, to increase the chance for a start-up to succeed, and shorten the time as well as reduce the cost of establishing and growing business.

Sanjeeb Kakoty, Chairperson of IESC and national president of FICCI FLO, Jahnabi Phookan, signed the MoU.

Director of IIM Shillong, DP Goyal, pointed that the MoU was very much in line with the mission of the institute to disseminate knowledge in all aspects of management education for sustainable development.