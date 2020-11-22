COVID-19 curve flattened: Govt

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 21: The state government on Saturday said that the COVID-19 curve in Meghalaya has flattened after the recent spike in June-July.

Commissioner and Secretary, Health Department, Sampath Kumar, on Saturday said that people restricting their movements have also helped the authorities to take quick and apt measures.

He also reiterated the need to take care of the elderly.

Meanwhile, a five-year-old and a 45-year-old have become the latest fatalities, taking the state’s toll to 108.

The deceased, Aplhinia Umsong (5), from Mawkhap village under Pynursla Civil Sub-Division passed away at Ganesh Das Hospital on Friday, while Haricharan Das (44) of Lower New Colony, passed away at NEIGRIHMS on Thursday.

With the two fresh fatalities, 117 new cases were also reported in the state while 78 persons have recovered from the virus.

So far, the state has detected a total of 11,269 cases out of which 925 are active cases, 10236 have recovered and 108 have succumbed to the virus.