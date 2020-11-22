Shillong-Delhi ATR flight to take off in December

SHILLONG, Nov 21: After many hiccups, the Shillong-Delhi flight will take off from next month Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma had announced. Officials at the Umroi airport too have confirmed that the airport is ready to cater to the flight.

An airport official said, “The airport is ready and we are already carrying out many developmental works in and around the airport to give it the final touches.”

However, officials also raised an interesting query as to how an ATR can fly from directly from Shillong to Delhi which takes about 2.5 to 3 hours even while bigger aircrafts cannot land in Umroi airport due to problems related to the short runway.

The state government so far has not announced the details on the proposed air service which is expected to start from December this year.

As per earlier reports, Flybig is the first airline company to launch commercial operations during the pandemic, which will start flights operations here.

They are planning to press into service a 72-seater ATR aircraft which is going to do the Shillong-Delhi –Shillong flight.

Earlier the Government was planning to start the services in September but the plan did not materialize

Last year, Indigo had started its Shillong-Kolkata-Shillong flight but it was suspended in March this year due to the pandemic and services are yet to resume.