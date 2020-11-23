COVID scare haunts Seng Kut Snem festival News AlertMEGHALAYA By By Our Reporter Last updated Nov 23, 2020 Participation was thin during the 121st Seng Kut Snem celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic at Weiking Ground in the city on Monday.ST photos by Sanjib. People buy the New Year calendar during the 121st Seng Kut Snem celebration. Priests perform rituals during the 121st Seng Kut Snem celebration at Weiking Ground in the city on Monday. Dr WR Kharshiing of Woodland Hospital (2nd from left) and medical director Supercare Hospital Dr R S Thangkhiew (3rd from left) felicitated by Seng Khasi Kmie for their contribution in the field of medical care. Continue Reading Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailLinkedin
