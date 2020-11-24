Parish clarifies on building construction, pending teachers’ salary

TURA, Nov 24: The Parish Council of the Corpus Christi Church in Mendipathar of North Garo Hills has issued a clarification with regard to various matters concerning the Parish.

According to the Parish Council, certain sections of people from the area had earlier raised opposition to the construction of a school building at St Thomas Higher Secondary School for Science Stream and a new Church building in view of being misinformed. The people had reportedly also questioned the payment of half salary amount to the teachers.

In a clarification issued on Tuesday, the Parish Council said that donations of fixed amounts from students towards the two building constructions were taken only in the initial stages. The members informed that mandatory contributions have since been stopped and a decision was taken to accept only willing contributions as per the meeting held with the All Garo HIlls Catholic Union (AGHCU).

With regard to the pending salaries of teachers of St Thomas Higher Secondary School, the Parish Council informed that it was only on account of dwindling funds in view of Covid-19 pandemic that the salaries have been cut in half. The clarification pointed out that all Catholic institutions under Tura Diocese were doing the same and paying only half of the teachers’ salaries due to the current pandemic situation.