Seng Kut Snem 2020 misses out on wonted activities

SHILLONG, Nov 23: Around hundred attendees became a part of the 121st celebration of Seng Kut Snem on Monday. The usual activity of singing was missing and instead an audio was played in the background besides prayers were also conducted during the celebration.

The Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma, extended his wishes to one and all while at the same time stressing on safeguarding of the culture and traditions of the indigenous people of Meghalaya.

While the celebrations were under way on a delighted note on one end, on the other, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Mawkhar and Jaiaw circle, shut the premises of Ramakrishna Mission, Jail Road, with the classes witnessing an abrupt cessation on Monday.

The Union maintained that the RKM closed its eye to the holiday declared on the account of Seng Kut Snem.

In a statement, the Union said it will keep closing down the offices, institutions, banks, et al, who disrespect the state holidays.

It stated that only last year, the Union had to close down a bank for remaining open on Good Friday.

The KSU has warned against institutions not honouring important events of the Khasi community.

Best wishes

“I have a great pleasure in conveying my best wishes to all the members of the Seng Khasi Kmie, during the celebration of Seng Kut Snem showcasing the Seng Khasi movement to protect and preserve the unique culture, traditions and the indigenous faith of the Khasis. May the celebration this year be truly grand and a safe one,” Mukul said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, the celebration on Monday also missed out on shopkeepers, who would usually bring different Khasi cuisines, souvenirs, et al. Moreover, the podium, where the invitees would sit, was also closed.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, assistant general secretary of Seng Khasi Kmie, Synroplang Kharshiing, informed that the gathering was limited to 300 people while the other units of Seng Khasi celebrated in their own area with a crowd of not more than 50 people.

Asked, he said that the contemporary youths are inquisitive about their culture despite living in an era of social media and globalisation. Assistant secretary, Seng Khasi Kmie, Paia B Synrem, highlighted the need to preserve the traditional customs and rituals of the Khasis.