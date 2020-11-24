KSU writes to PM seeking ILP for state, repeal of CAA

SHILLONG, Nov 23: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has written to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi urging him to implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya and repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In their letter to the Prime Minister, the KSU stated that the demand for ILP has been pending since 1985. The Union pointed out that Meghalaya was slowly turning into like states like Assam and Tripura where indigenous communities were being overwhelmed by migrants.

Stating that the Union was not against any particular community or religion, it said that its primary concern is the threat of gradual annihilation of the microscopic indigenous communities in the face of larger immigrating communities especially from Bangladesh.

The KSU also urged the Prime Minister to exempt Meghalaya from the purview of the Indo-Nepal Friendship Treaty 1950 and sought his immediate intervention in the matter.

The Union also apprised the PM about the Meghalaya-Assam dispute and called for setting up of an independent committee to bring a lasting solution, which will ensure safety and development of the people residing along the disputed areas.

With regard to the inclusion of Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, the KSU urged the PM to facilitate the much needed inclusion so that to ensure that the language survives in all aspects and continues to progress especially in academic perspective.

The union also mentioned about the establishment of a permanent Central Agricultural University (CAU) in Meghalaya.