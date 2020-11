NONGPOH: Meghalaya Fisheries Minister, Dasakhiatbha Lamare along with the MLA from Nongpoh and Umsning Constituency, Mayralborn Syiem and Jason Sawkmie Mawlong as well as other leaders felicitated the 12 SSLC toppers of from Ri Bhoi district in Meghalaya in a function held at District Library, Nongpoh under the aegis of Ri Bhoi Youth Federation.