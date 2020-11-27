BJP releases manifesto for BTC elections

GUWAHATI: Assam BJP has pledged to implement the BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region) Accord, signed earlier this year, in letter and spirit, while promising all-round development and land rights to people living in BTR.

The saffron party on Friday released its election manifesto for the two-phase Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls next month, emphasising on several key issues in BTR.

Speaking to media persons, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma committed to provide land patta to people who have settled in government land for several years with the permission process for buying and selling of land to be completed in a month.

Sarma said there would be fresh delimitation of seats in BTC, which would increase the number of seats from 40 at present to 60.

“The additional 20 seats will have representation from all communities. Besides, in accordance with the clauses of the BTR Accord, villages preferring to be excluded from BTR can go out, while those in the fringe areas can be a part of BTC if they want to,” he said.

The manifesto also promises equal importance to Bodo and Assamese languages in BTC and development of both the languages.

“The cases of political killings in BTAD so far would also be fast-tracked and taken to their logical conclusion,” Sarma added.

The minister further emphasised on providing permanent appointment to youths. “Apart from regular reservations, 10 per cent posts would be reserved for the economically weaker sections,” Sarma said.

The BJP manifesto also promised colleges in every sub-division.

“Village Council Development Committees (VCDC) in BTC would cease to exist, and in their place, a three-tier-decentralised panchayat system introduced. Government schemes such as Arunodoi, Arundhati, old age and widow pension schemes would be implemented in BTR once the BJP comes into power,” the minister said.

Sarma further said that one campus of Bodo University in Udalguri, one medical college in Tamulpur, 30-bed hospitals in each of the 40 seats besides 40 stadiums would be set up in BTC.

“Besides, at least 100 km of roads will be be constructed in each of the 40 constituencies under the BTC,” the minister said.

He further pointed out, quoting finance department records, that funds worth over Rs 3,000 crore each year have been sanctioned to the council from the central and state government.

“So, we are certain that we will be able to fulfill our promises, and in fact achieve more, in BTR with that amount,” said Sarma.

The minister also pointed out that there has been no tangible infrastructure development in BTR despite the council getting funds to the tune of around Rs 15,000 crore in the past five years.