5 Covid patients die in Gujarat hospital fire, PM Modi expresses grief

GANDHINAGAR: At least five patients died after a fire broke out in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Covid designated hospital in Gujarat’s Rajkot on Friday.

Twenty seven other coronavirus patients being treated at the hospital were rescued.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, but reports say that a short circuit may have led to the fire.

The fire broke out in the ICU of the Uday Shivanand Multi speciality hospital around 3 a.m.

The Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani ordered a probe into the incident, which has been entrusted to Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Panchayat and Rural Development Department, A.K. Rakesh.

Expressing grief over the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a hospital fire in Rajkot. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured. The administration is ensuring all possible assistance to the affected.”

The Chief Minister announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the victims.

IANS