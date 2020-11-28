Govt awaits nod to resume flights from Umroi

SHILLONG, Nov 27: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday stated that the state government is awaiting the nod from the Aviation Ministry for the resumption of the Shillong-Delhi flight.

Earlier, it was announced that the Shillong-Delhi flight would resume starting December while Conrad had held a meeting on Thursday with Flybig and officials from the Transport department.

“We are hopeful that all the permissions will be received very soon from the Aviation Ministry, and we are hopeful that flights will start very soon,” he said.