Police orders probe into EJH explosion

SHILLONG, Nov 28: The police have ordered a probe into the explosion at Soo Kilo under Sutnga Elaka in East Jaintia Hills, which was claimed as an IED blast by the banned militant outfit, Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

Assistant Inspector General of Police (A), Gabriel K Iangrai, in a statement on Saturday, said a case has been registered at Khliehriat Police Station while the investigation is under way to establish the asseveration made by the general secretary-cum-publicity secretary of HNLC.

Iangrai said the police was informed about the explosion by the headman of Sookilo village on November 26.

According to Iangrai, the headman had claimed hearing the explosion at around 3:20 am and on identifying the place of occurrence by the villagers, it was found that one comestible shop located at Sookilo Market was turned to rubbles due to the explosion, with the debris scattered all over the market area.

According to Iangrai, the Superintendent of Police along with other senior officers were subsequently rushed to the scene; it was following this, the explosion site was cordoned off with the assistance of the bomb detection and disposal squad.

Stating that no casualty was reported, Iangrai said the intensity from explosion rendered minor damages to the adjoining shops.