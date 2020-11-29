Missing city cabbie found dead

SHILLONG, Nov 28: The killing of cabbies has come back to beset the state again, with a 48-year-old man form Nongrimbah, Laitumkhrah, now becoming the latest victim. The state had witnessed quiet a number of cases of homicides of cabbies either for the want of money or vehicle, be it tourist taxis or local cabs.

Of the many such incidents, the last one that came to the light was on June 2019 when the body of 53-year-old Hapish Nongbri, a local cab driver, was found in Mawiong Sung near Puriang, East Khasi Hills. He had gone missing since June 15 along with his local cab (ML05G7436), which was later recovered from the parking space of the Forest and Environment department at Lawmali Pyllun.

In another incident on Saturday around 9:30 am, a body was found at Diengiong under Mawdiangdiang Outpost.

The body was later identified as 48-year-old Nikhil Dey from Nongrimbah, Laitumkhrah, who had gone missing since November 26.

A missing complaint was filed at Laitumkhrah Police Station and following that on November 27, his taxi was recovered from Mawpat circle-III not far from NEIGRIHMS with blood stains.

It was after this, the forensic crime scene unit was summoned to examine the evidence. The body has been, meanwhile, taken to NEIGRIHMS for autopsy and a case of murder has been registered.