Conrad calls upon youth set up own ventures

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on Monday called upon the youth of the state to learn skills so that don’t have to remain solely dependent of government jobs which are fast drying up.
He said the youth should be encouraged to take to entrepreneurship.
“It is important for our youth to learn skills to equip themselves. Government jobs are saturated, we must encourage our youth to take up #Entrepreneurship. No job is too small, the spirit of dignity of work & the courage to take up opportunities is what gets us ahead in life,” tweeted the Chief Minister.
