Dalai Lama’s 2nd autobiography translated into Assamese

DHARAMSALA: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama’s second autobiography ‘Freedom in Exile’ has been translated into Assamese by eminent writer Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, a recipient of the Padma Shri, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) said on Monday.

Published by Bhaskar Dutta Baruah, the Assamese version of the book is titled ‘Prabasat Mukta’.

First published in 1991 in the US, ‘Freedom in Exile’ as explained by the spiritual leader, was written simply to oppose China’s narratives about the history of Tibet and the title of the book is the connotation for freedom His Holiness and his fellow Tibetans received from India.

The autobiography gives a detailed account of his birth, his selection as the highest spiritual leader of Tibet, the crashing of Tibet-China relations, and his subsequent exiled life in India.

In the book, the Dalai Lama has candidly shared about his relationship with the Indian government, including his relationships with Indian leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi while detailing the latter’s support towards the Tibetan diaspora and the struggle they faced in the beginning.

Through the Assamese version of the book, the Nobel Peace Laureate states his sincere hope that the translation done by Thongchi will enable the Assamese readers to understand the tragedy of Tibet better and in addition the significance of the non-violent and peaceful struggle of the Tibetan people for freedom and dignity.

Readers can buy the book online on Amazon.

In 2017, His Holiness’ first autobiography ‘My Land and My People’ was published in Assamese language, titled ‘Mor Desh aru Mor Manuh’.