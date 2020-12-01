Sunny Leone: Been waiting to be on a set for the longest time

By Agencies
File Photo : Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone at a PeTA India event during the Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) Summer Resort 2020 in Mumbai, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

Sunny Leone had a good time with her family during lockdown. Now that the film industry is getting back on its feet after a hiatus, she is happy about her hectic schedule. Sunny, who recently flew back to Mumbai with her husband and children from Los Angeles, is currently shooting for “Koka Kola”, a horror comedy. She is also gearing up for a fictional web series and is all set to shoot for the 13th season of Splitsvilla, as a host. There is a film lined up in the South, too. Details of the untitled project are under wraps. “I have been waiting to be on a set for the longest time. I do have a packed schedule ahead, but I am not complaining. I am so excited to face the camera because that is where I truly belong,” said Sunny.”While my time in Los Angeles has been lovely as I got to spend some quality time with my family, I have been missing work. I am working on some really interesting projects which I cannot wait to share with everyone,” she added. (IANS)

