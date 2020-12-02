Appeal against ILP in M’laya

SHILLONG, Dec 1: North Karimganj MLA, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha has requested the Meghalaya Government not to implement Inner Line Permit (ILP) and set aside the proposal for the greater interest of the Northeastern community.

The MLA from Assam who met Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma here on Tuesday lamented that the introduction of ILP will only result in harassment of the bonafide Indian citizens visiting Meghalaya for mere temporary requirements – especially the residents of south Assam, Tripura, Mizoram and a part of Manipur for whom the National Highway passing through Meghalaya is the primary lifeline.

In a memorandum submitted to the chief minister, Purkayastha lamented that the implementation of ILP will obstruct the regular movement of citizens of nearby states and would pose unnecessary harassment for visitors and those plying through the state.

Recalling that the ILP system was introduced in the British era through the Bengal Eastern Frontiers Regulations, 1873 primarily to regulate entrance of Indians to the eastern part of Bengal for safeguard of the tribes, he added that after Independence, land purchase and all other safeguards have been provided to indigenous inhabitants under the Sixth Schedule along with various other legal and constitutional measures.

“With such protection there should not be apprehension of losing constitutional rights of the indigenous groups who are insisting on the introduction of ILP,” the MLA said.

He also stated that with the implementation of ILP, the movements of inhabitants of Barak Valley who travel regularly to Guwahati and other districts of their own state by road through Meghalaya would be largely affected.