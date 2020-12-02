State DGP takes up safety of Khasi villagers in Cachar

Shillong, Dec 1: Meghalaya Director General of Police, R. Chandranathan has contacted senior Assam police officials including the Superintendent of Police, Cachar District, on reports of Khasi residents being threatened at Atukhal village in Cachar district by Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic).

During the discussion, the DGP was informed that the Khasi villagers were taking shelter inside a Church, which is being guarded by police officials.

The Sub-Divisional Police Officer of the area had also visited the premises where the villagers are currently taking refuge and the matter is being overseen by the concerned police officials.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Police has requested the public to refrain from circulating rumours or misinformation which may incite breach of communal peace and harmony. If information needs to be validated, the same can be done so by contacting officials of the department, a statement issued in this regard said.

Appeal for peace

Following the tension at Atukhal in Cachar District of Assam, the Hmar Inpui (Supreme House), Meghalaya Region has issued a statement that the Hmar community of Meghalaya has no involvement in the issue in any manner and considers occurrence of such incidents as unfortunate. The Hmar Inpui, Meghalaya Region, while expressing concern over the issue, has appealed the leaders of the Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic) and the Khasi community of the area for peaceful coexistence.

The Hmar Inpui, Meghalaya Region has urged the Hmar Inpui, Cachar region to deal with the issue diligently so that peace and normalcy is restored in the area.

Further, the General Headquarters of the Hmar Inpui has been apprised of the issue with a request to take up steps in a positive manner.