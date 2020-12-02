Kim Kardashian’s picture of chaos to define 2020

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has poked fun at the year 2020 and reflected her journey in the past 11 months in a family photograph.

Making fun at the current situations that she and many have been dealing with, Kim posted a never-seen-before picture where she is seen with her daughter North West and niece Penelope Disick.

In the monochrome picture, Kim and her family appeared to be taking a photograph in what seems like a garden, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the image, Kim holds her niece Penelope as the children seem to be playing around. Penelope, daughter of Kourtney Kardashian, seems a bit annoyed and has her hand on North’s face. North seems upset, too, and Kim looked stressed. Kourtney is also captured in the frame. (IANS)