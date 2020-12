SHILLONG: Meghalaya reported two more deaths due to COVID19 during the last 24 hours and with that the death toll in the state went up to 114.

The State now has 686 active COVID19 cases, out of which 79 were detected in the last 24 hours. The state reported recovery of 60 more patients during the last 24 hours. So far, 11154 COVID19 patients have recovered in the state