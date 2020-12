SHILLONG: In the wake of occurrence two more deaths due to COVID19 in Meghalaya during the last 24 hours, the death toll in the state went up to 116 while 52 new COVID19 positive cases were detected in the state during the period. The number of active cases as on date is 648.

With the recovery of 87 more persons from the disease in the state during the last 24 hours, the total number of persons who have recovered from COVID19 infection has gone up to 11241