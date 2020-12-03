Sharif declared ‘proclaimed offender’

Islamabad, Dec 2: A Pakistani court on Wednesday declared Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender after the former premier failed to appear before it despite repeated summons served in connection with two corruption cases.

The two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case about Sharif’s appeals against convictions in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases.

The court said that notices would also be issued to the sureties of Sharif to show the cause for their failure to produce him as per the orders of the court.

The court was informed by officials of the Foreign Office and Interior Ministry that Sharif was duly informed about the summons of the court both in London, where he was living, and his residence in Lahore. After failing to appear despite clear orders by the court, the bench decided to declare Sharif a proclaimed offender.

Sharif, 70, has been in London since November last year after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for treating a heart ailment and an immune system disorder. The National Accountability Bureau had registered three cases of corruption and money laundering against Sharif, his family members, and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. (PTI)