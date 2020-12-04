Baghjan blowout well finally abandoned, says OIL

GUWAHATI: Oil India Limited (OIL) has announced that all jobs pertaining to capping, killing and final abandonment of the blowout well at Baghjan was successfully completed on Thursday evening.

“Consequent upon uncontrolled flow of natural gas and blowout at Baghjan well number 5 on 27th May, 2020, OIL declared an emergency situation for its internal control purposes. Today, after final abandonment of the well, the emergency declaration has been withdrawn with immediate effect,” an official statement said late Thursday evening.

The blowout well was successfully “killed” on November 15 last after over five months since it caught fire.

The OIL management acknowledged the support from stakeholders during the period, especially the team from Alert Disaster Control, CMT (crisis management team) personnel from ONGCL, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Tinsukia district administration, Assam Police, NDRF and SDRF, who were directly or indirectly involved in the control operations.

“OIL management is indebted to the constant guidance and support received from the government of Assam, central government and the ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoP&NG) in particular. OIL management expresses its gratitude to the brave Oilindians who laid down their lives while performing their duties at Baghjan,” the statement said.

The central public sector undertaking further expressed its gratitude to the residents of the nearby areas around the blowout site for their patience and support during the period.

“We can assure all stakeholders that OIL will remain a people’s company with support of the residents of its operational areas,” it said.

Compensation

Meanwhile, OIL has deposited the requisite amount to the office of deputy commissioner, Tinsukia towards compensation to all concerned as per the interim order of National Green Tribunal and advice of the Tinsukia deputy commissioner.

Attachments area