Personal view, says Congress

SHILLONG, Dec 3: The Opposition Congress today distanced itself from the statement made by the party MLA representing North Karimganj, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha to not implement ILP in the state, saying it was his personal view aired not in consultation with the State Congress.

“It is a personal view of the MLA. Every MLA or individual has the right to express their personal view we cannot tell him to keep quiet,” said Umroi MLA George Lyngdoh.

Reacting to Deputy Chief Minister’s Prestone Tynsong’s attack on the State Congress, Lyngdoh said, “After the acceptance and enactment of the CAA, Congress has supported the ILP and taken a joint resolution in the State Assembly and we stand by it”.

Stating that the State Congress is in line with the sentiments of the people, Lyngdoh said, “We need all measures. MRSSA, ILP – all measures to protect the state. ILP is one of the safeguard; that is why we support the ILP resolution and stand by it”.