Police seize over 1,500 kg of explosives in Jaintia Hills

SHILLONG, Dec 3: In a major haul, East Jaintia Hills Police on Wednesday seized around 250 kilograms of explosives from a vehicle at Kongong in the district.

The explosives were sealed in ten cartons and contained 2000 gelatin sticks, 1000 live detonators and 8 rolls of fuse wire. Six persons have been arrested for transporting the explosives.

Police informed that they acted on information about movement of explosives from 4 Kilo area towards Kongong and detected a Bolero bearing Assam registration number at Kongong under Lad Rymbai Outpost.

On searching the vehicle, the explosives were detected and two occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

Based on their inputs, police later arrested four more persons from 5 Kilo under Khliehriat Police Station and also seized another 51 cartons loaded with approximately 1275 kilograms of explosives including 10,200 gelatine sticks, 5000 detonators and 8 rolls of fuse wire. Police have registered a criminal case under the Explosives Act and other relevant sections of the law and investigation has been launched to ascertain whether the recent explosion at a meat shop at Soo Kilo was connected to the seizure.