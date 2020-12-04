State seeks more funds from Centre to tackle COVID

SHILLONG, Dec 3: The Meghalaya Government has sought additional funds from the Centre to continue its fight against COVID-19.

The state has, between March and September this year, incurred an expenditure of Rs 399 crore to tackle the situation arising out of the pandemic.

According to sources, the government has sought additional fund of over Rs 250 crore from the Centre to meet the COVID expenses.

When contacted, Health Minister AL Hek however did not reveal the amount sought but said it was sizeable.

“The expenditure is huge and we do not have that much fund for management of COVID. So we have to knock at the door of the Centre. I have also written a letter in this regard to the Union Health minister while Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had met the Prime Minister. Definitely they will respond,” said Hek.

The minister admitted that the state government was walking a tight rope as far as its financial situation was concerned.

“Financially we have not stopped even a single day of work. We are continuing and following the same system and protocols to meet the requirements to fight COVID-19,” Hek said.

He said the present situation was manageable even as he expected the funds to come (from the Centre) at the appropriate time.

The minister further assured that the Health department would not leave any stone unturned to fight the pandemic.

To a query as to how much more expenditure is expected to be incurred, Hek said the expenses were bound to go beyond the Rs 399 crore incurred so far as the battle with COVID-19 was still on.

On reports of spike in cases in Madanrting locality of the city, Hek said the department was continuously monitoring the situation to prevent further spread of the virus.

Hek however said the prevailing situation in view of the pandemic was unpredictable and none could predict what would happen next.

He therefore urged the citizens to cooperate and follow the protocols.

“As long as citizens are cooperating, following the protocols of the government and are disciplined, there should not be much of a problem,” he said.

Asked if a second wave was in the offing, the Health minister said it could not be ruled out.