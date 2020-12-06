PCB to investigate players testing COVID cases in NZ

KARACHI, Dec 5: The Pakistan Cricket Board has started a probe into how as many as 10 players tested positive for COVID-19 after landing in New Zealand.

The investigation has been launched after it came to notice that some players from one or two teams in the ongoing domestic Quaid-e-Azam Trophy had complained of coughing, fever and sneezing – symptoms of a possible COVID-19 infection – just few days before they left for the tour of New Zealand.

“These players were deemed to have viral infections due to changing weather and later also tested negative in the COVID-19 tests carried out in Lahore by the board,” a PCB source said.

The source further added that some of the players who had complained of fever while playing the domestic tournament in Pakistan turned out to be COVID-19 positive when they reached Christchurch.

The Pakistan Board is facing criticism over sending the squad which included 35 players of the Pakistan senior and A squads and around 18 officials by a commercial flight to New Zealand.

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman had to miss the tour after he complained of fever, flu and other symptoms associated with COVID-19 while staying at the team hotel in Lahore as the squad prepared to leave for Auckland. Fakhar was withdrawn from the squad and put into isolation but his second test came negative. (PTI)